Mason Greenwood breaks Getafe manager’s rules by visiting local Burger King

Manchester United’s decision to send Mason Greenwood on loan in the summer has allowed the forward to continue his career away from Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The attacker has the opportunity to experience a new culture in Spain and has settle well on the field with some decent performances at the start of the new season.

However, as reported by The Daily Star, the Englishman might not have adapted to Spanish cuisine quite as easily.

Greenwood’s father, Andrew, was spotted in a local Burger King on the night prior to Getafe’s weekend fixture against Real Betis.

The paper naturally assumed that one of the two bags of scran that Andrew was spotted leaving the chain with was bought undercover for his son as “two bags” were brought to the car in which the United player was waiting.

Furthermore, according to the paper, fast food chains are a breach of protocol put in place by Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Greenwood has risked the ire of his new coach.

If Bordalas reads the English press and finds out about the rule break, the United man could be in for a fine or even a spell out of the first team.

However, it appears Greenwood is safe for now as he started the 1-1 draw with Betis and completed another satisfactory 80 minutes before being substituted.

Having been sent to Spain after internal investigations into his widely publicised off-field issues last year, Greenwood’s long-term future remains unclear.

The Peoples Person recently reported the forward would be open to staying with Getafe after his season long loan comes to an end.

It would be a major surprise to see Greenwood return to Old Trafford and his performances this season will decide his next move.

Greenwood played over 100 games for United before his suspension from the first team, scoring 35 goals.