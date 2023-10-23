Paul Mitchell in line to become Manchester United’s next sporting director



Former Southampton and AS Monaco executive Paul Mitchell is in line to become the next sporting director of Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is closing in on a partial investment in United, is understood to have earmarked Mitchell as a key figure to spearhead his sporting revolution at the club.

Sir Jim’s proposal is contingent on being granted control of United’s sporting operations.

The INEOS billionaire will sit on an all-powerful three-man committee also consisting of Sir David Brailsford and Joel Glazer.

This committee will make all final decisions pertaining to matters such as recruitment and transfer budgets.

Mitchell is highly respected and regarded for his ability to streamline the technical aspects of football clubs.

He has an impressive track record of unearthing hidden gems, who have gone on to become world-class players. Mitchell is credited with discovering the likes of Sadio Mane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Toby Aldeweireld during his previous spells in England with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

At RB Leipzig, he gave opportunities to players such as Ibrahima Konate and Christopher Nkunku.

For an outfit like United who have struggled with recruitment and spending well in recent years, Mitchell would be a welcome addition to the backroom staff.

The Telegraph reports, “The former Monaco, Red Bull group and Southampton executive Paul Mitchell is the early frontrunner to be appointed sporting director at Manchester United although doubts persist as to how much power that position will be accorded under the new ownership.”

“It is understood that Brailsford has spoken to a range of sporting directors over the last 12 months in his position as Team Ineos director of sport as it relates to Ratcliffe’s Ligue 1 club Nice.”

“Nevertheless, there have been no firm commitments either way. How senior any recruitment appointment would be in the new Ratcliffe-Glazer structure at United remains a major question in the game.”

The Telegraph reveals that Mitchell is not the only individual being considered. Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is also on INEOS’ list, having only recently left Brighton for pastures anew with the Magpies.

It’s unlikely that Ashworth would leave Newcastle without some kind of compensation fee being paid out to free him from his contractual obligations.

While all this is going on, Ten Hag is said to have made it clear he wishes to retain control over player transfers.

