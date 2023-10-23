Predicted Man United XI vs FC Copenhagen: Sergio Reguilon and Alejandro Garnacho to start



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag might have the luxury of having competition for places as he selects his starting XI for tomorrow’s crucial Champions League match with FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

United are bottom of the group with zero points after losing to Bayern Munich in Germany and Galatasaray in Manchester last time out.

Anything less than three points against the Danish side will almost certainly lead to elimination from the competition at the group stage.

Andre Onana will be hoping to build on his solid performance against Sheffield United on Saturday as he retains his place in goal.

Harry Maguire was voted man of the match in that game and with Sergio Reguilon expected to return to the left back position, Ten Hag will also have Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane vying for centre back roles. Jonny Evans may also be in the mix although he may have tweaked his hamstring on Saturday and was replaced by Varane late on.

Despite Maguire’s improvement, we think Ten Hag will keep his faith in Varane and Lindelof, with Diogo Dalot occupying the right back berth.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez all remain unavailable due to injury.

In midfield, one player who will definitely miss the game is Casemiro as he serves a one-match ban for his sending off against Gala. Donny van de Beek was not registered to play in the competition so he, too, is sure to miss out.

Kobbie Mainoo is pushing for a return to action after an injury layoff but he is not likely to start. This leaves the options of Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

United looked a lot more balanced against the Blades when Eriksen was introduced and we think he might win a start alongside Amrabat and Fernandes.

Up front, Antony was very disappointing at the weekend and Alejandro Garnacho looked lively coming off the bench. Switching Marcus Rashford to the right flank again would allow the Argentinian to start the game, giving the Brazilian a rest. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line again with Anthony Martial likely to feature from the bench only.

Jadon Sancho remains unavailable due to disciplinary reasons.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: