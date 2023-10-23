Tyrell Malacia spotted back in training for the first time since his long-term knee injury



Manchester United’s injury list could be shortening soon in a huge sign of relief for Erik ten Hag.

After Casemiro was spotted back in training from the ankle knock he received on international duty, a long-term absentee has returned to training after nearly three months out.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Tyrell Malacia was spotted doing solo work with the ball in training.

Tyrell Malacia doing solo work with the ball, one of his first sessions after knee injury.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Tol7AsnQjJ — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 23, 2023

It is one of his first sessions on the pitch after recuperating from a knee injury.

The injury hasn’t allowed him to play a single minute this season, pre-season or competitive.

The Dutch fullback would have hoped to kick on this season after an encouraging debut year but those plans have been spoiled.

United were even forced to go for an emergency signing at the left-back position in Sergio Reguilon after Luke Shaw got injured.

In an ideal world, Malacia would have come straight in and put pressure on the English international while he recovered from his issue.

Instead, the crisis was such that Ten Hag lost all three left-backs, and has already resorted to playing five different players in that position this season.

As Malacia is only doing solo work and not back with the team yet, his return to competitive action might be some way off as of now.

In such a scenario, it could be likely that he will make his season debut after the November international break, against Everton on November 26.

Before that break, United play six games, with the last one being on November 11 against Luton Town.

In the meantime, Sergio Reguilon is progressing well from his injury and could make his return against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League game tomorrow.

