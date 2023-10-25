Alejandro Garnacho seen scuffing penalty spot in Manchester United’s Champions League victory against Copenhagen

Manchester United’s dramatic win against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford last night kept them alive in this season’s Champions League.

On a night that will forever be remembered for the touching tribute to the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, United must have felt the great man looking over them as they dealt with danger for the majority of the 90 minutes and beyond.

Andre Onana’s penalty save with the last action of the game spared United’s blushes and meant another positive result in Copenhagen would leave them with a good chance to progress to the knockout phase.

If divine intervention played its part last night, the dark arts of football were also used to preserve United’s single-goal lead, given to them by the head of Harry Maguire.

Alejandro Garnacho was bought on as a second-half substitute and was seen scuffing the penalty spot before Jordan Larsson, son of Henrik, had his kick saved.

No one will know for sure just how much of an impact the Argentine’s disturbance of the spot played a part in the miss but United will be delighted to still be alive and kicking in the competition.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the mischievous act was missed by most, with United boss Erik ten Hag admitting he was unaware as to what Garnacho had done.

“I didn’t see it. The referee probably didn’t see it either. I don’t know,” said Ten Hag.

It felt like a night of redemption for a few United players, with Andre Onana’s match-winning moment following with Harry Maguire’s bullet header 20 minutes from time.

Christian Eriksen also started the game on the bench and it was he who changed the game at half-time, giving United more control and producing a wonderful cross for Maguire’s winner.

Despite the result, Ten Hag will be acutely aware of another under-par performance in which United were lucky to get away unscathed.

Should United repeat the win in Copenhagen and Bayern Munich dispatch Galatasaray in Germany, it would leave Ten Hag’s troops just needing a win in Turkey to secure qualification.