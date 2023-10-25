Manchester United scouts impressed with Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand



Manchester United kept their Champions League dreams alive on Tuesday with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Copenhagen but the season has been a rather poor one so far.

United are third in Group A and a disappointing eighth in the Premier League table. They have lost six games in all competitions so far in Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club.

While fans were hoping for the club to continue its upward trajectory like last season, injuries have robbed the manager of the chance to select his best XI.

United’s defence has been overrun by injuries

The worst affected has been the defence with both World Cup-winning centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane suffering long-term injuries at different points.

The Argentine had another surgery on his foot and there are doubts as to when he can return. The Frenchman remains injury-prone while the lack of full-backs has seen Victor Lindelof play as a left-back in multiple games.

Ten Hag has had to turn to the unlikely duo of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, and while they have done admirably, there is a real need to upgrade the backline moving forward.

United missed out on a number of centre-backs last summer and they are already reportedly drawing up a list of potential defenders to target ahead of next season.

The latest name to be added to the list as per teamTalk is Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand who has impressed for the La Liga side in the current campaign.

Sociedad are currently top of their Champions League group while they are fifth in the La Liga table and the French-born Spanish international has played a major role in his team’s rise up the table.

Le Normand has helped La Real keep six clean sheets already this season while he also has a goal to his name. Last season, he played 41 times for his club and his form saw him win his first cap for Spain.

United are not the only English team eyeing the San Sebastian star with fierce rivals Liverpool also interested in the defender. Scouts from both clubs have been impressed with what they have seen from the Spanish international.

Robin Le Normand impressed United scouts

“Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand is attracting the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

“Both clubs are looking at possible defensive reinforcements in 2024 and are scouring the world looking for the best options.

“Now TEAMtalk has learned that during their recent scouting trips to Europe, both Liverpool and Man Utd’s talent spotters have taken note of Le Normand and they like what they have seen.”

The 26-year-old reportedly has a release clause of €50 million while his contract with the Basque club is valid until 2026 after he signed a new deal last July.

