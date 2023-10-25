Mary Earps nominated for another award but has to defend herself from ‘hurtful’ comments



Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps has hit back at disgruntled fans after they accused her of being “too important” to stop to take photos.

The incident happened on Sunday after United’s 5-0 thrashing of Everton in the WSL at Walton Hall Park.

Earps played the full ninety minutes and made some superb saves in the game, helping United secure their first clean sheet of the season.

But the afternoon was marred for the Lionesses shot-stopper as fans took to social media to criticise her.

The fan wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Ella Toone & Nikita Parris for stopping to meet my daughter today. It’s a shame Mary Earps is far too busy and important to stop for her fans these days!!”

Another fan claimed his daughter went home crying after Earps failed to stop for her.

Earps screenshotted the comments and wrote on her Instagram story: “I try to ignore comments like these – but after a great win & spending so much time post-game meeting so many of you lovely lot afterwards, it’s hurtful to get home and get tagged in comments like these. Be kind. Happy Sunday. Love Mary x”

Earps is well-known among regulars at Leigh Sports Village for being one of the players who engage the most with fans.

A number of supporters leapt to her defence, sharing snaps of themselves with the goalkeeper.

Earps is in demand these days, she now has over 1 million followers on TikTok and 700k on Instagram.

Since England won the Euros last summer, attendance has more than doubled in the domestic league, with more and more fans itching to get close to their idols.

Meanwhile, Earps’ consistency on the pitch has earned her another nomination as it was announced today she is nominated for BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Voting is now open on the BBC Sport website and the Winner will be announced on November 28th.