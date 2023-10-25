Peter Schmeichel reacts to Andre Onana’s dramatic late penalty save in Manchester United’s win against FC Copenhagen

Manchester United survived a late, late scare to secure a vital win against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last night.

Harry Maguire gave United the lead with just under 20 minutes remaining at Old Trafford and that should have been the headline of the night.

However, a high boot from Scott McTominay deep into stoppage time forced Italian referee Marco Guida to hand Copenhagen the chance to claim a dramatic late point with a penalty.

After a dramatic VAR check, Jordan Larsson, son of Henrik, was given the opportunity to put a dagger in the heart of United’s qualification hopes with the last kick of the game.

However, Andre Onana lunged to his left-hand side to keep out the spot kick and ensure United claimed the imperative three points.

TNT Sport captured the reaction of the home faithful including that of treble-winning goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who looked delighted with the stop.

Man Utd legend @Pschmeichel1 reacts to Andre Onana's last minute save… 🧤#UCL pic.twitter.com/q7Ng4qesmx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2023

Schmeichel was seen cheering with glee after Onana’s match-winning intervention which will do wonders for the 27-year-old’s confidence.

The Cameroonian has been criticized by Schmeichel in recent weeks but the former stopper will no doubt be delighted Onana came up trumps last night.

United will be hoping the save is the turning point in the former Inter Milan man’s career in Manchester as he adapts to life as the number one at Old Trafford.

The save was particularly poignant for Onana after mistakes in both of United’s previous Champions League games have played a part in leaving Ten Hag’s men with a mountain to climb to get out of Group A.

Had Larsson not been denied by Onana’s magnificent save, United would have been all but finished in this season’s competition.

Onana will hope to carry the form and confidence into the crunch clash with Manchester City at the weekend in which United will no doubt need their goalkeeper to have a good game if they are to leave with a positive result.