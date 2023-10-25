Rasmus Hojlund reveals the experience he’s looking forward to the most in Manchester Derby



After signing seven players in the transfer window, Erik ten Hag will have a chance to field many Manchester Derby debutants on the weekend.

Manchester United play Manchester City on October 29 and while not every new signing is likely to start, one who is pretty much guaranteed to start is Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old Dane has been one of United’s most impressive players since his debut even though the team has struggled in attack.

Asked about his favourite derby moment, Hojlund looked back on Wayne Rooney’s iconic overhead kick at Old Trafford which remains one of Premier League’s greatest-ever goals.

“The bicycle kick from Wayne Rooney, of course! Everybody remembers that, don’t they?” he said post-match after the win against Copenhagen.

Hojlund still hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for the club but has struck thrice in the Champions League.

He talked about how special it would be to open his account in one of the biggest games in English football.

“It would be a big experience, so I am looking forward to it. It is always special to play a rival and if we win the game, we can get closer to the top, so it would be nice,” he said.

The roof will blow off of Old Trafford if Hojlund scores a goal even close to the quality of his favourite derby goal by Rooney.

On a macro level, Ten Hag will take a lot of confidence from recent results even though the performances have been below par.

The club is now on a three-game winning streak and would hope their season is truly kickstarted with a win against the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been a bit short of their usual perfect standards and sit second in the league, ahead of Arsenal only on goal difference.

Hojlund will face a formidable test due to playing in an attack that is still not clicking but for a boyhood United fan, scoring his first league goal in the Manchester Derby is the stuff dreams are made of.

