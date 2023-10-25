West Ham United monitoring the availability of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is still training away from the first-team after refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

The United boss revealed he left Sancho out of the trip to Arsenal at the start of September for a poor week’s training before the clash.

Sancho took to his personal Twitter to vehemently deny the claims and hasn’t been seen in a first-team squad since.

The spat has left Sancho’s future at the club looking all but over and it’s highly likely he will be looking for a new club in January.

As reported by 90min.com, Premier League outfit West Ham United are monitoring Sancho’s mood and would be interested in taking the star to the London Stadium.

“90min understands there is also interest within the Premier League, with West Ham monitoring the situation,” said the outlet.

However, it’s believed the forward would prefer a move to a European club, which would also suit United and there is interest from teams on the continent.

“Other clubs in Germany are also interested whilst Sancho’s camp is assessing other options in both Italy and Spain. A deal with another English club is considered far more difficult,” says 90min.

Since his mega-money move from Dortmund in 2021, Sancho has failed to find anything like the form that persuaded United to part with the £72million fee.

Sancho has struggled to get going under the pressure of playing for United and a move in January would give him the chance to reignite his career.

It would also allow United the chance to shift one of the highest earners at the club as they look to reset the wage structure at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is also desperate to change the culture around the place and Sancho’s failure to commit to the cause looks as though it led him to have played his final game in a red shirt.