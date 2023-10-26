David de Gea fuels speculation about Man United return with cryptic social media post



Former Manchester United star David de Gea has added to the ongoing speculation about a potential return to the club with a cryptic social media post.

A report by The Sun revealed that United were on track to offer De Gea a short-term contract to make a comeback, just months after Erik ten Hag sanctioned his exit.

De Gea and United could not come to an agreement over a contract extension, amidst doubts over the shot-stopper’s suitability for Ten Hag’s style of play.

A decision was made to pursue Inter Milan’s Andre Onana instead.

The Cameroonian has struggled to get used to life at United. He has committed a number of high-profile errors that have dearly cost his side.

Onana was however United’s hero during their dramatic 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old came up with a last-minute penalty save to ensure the Red Devils clinched all three points to keep their ambitions of making it out of Group A and advancing to the next round of the Champions League alive.

With AFCON fast approaching, it was relayed that United were concerned about being left short in the goalkeeping department.

Onana could decide to line up for Cameroon, who have qualified for the tournament. If the United star chooses to participate, he could miss up to nine games for his club.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, De Gea is not an option for the 20-time English champions.

“Club sources initially dismissed the suggestion that United would offer De Gea another chance at the club after his high-profile exit over the summer.”

The Spaniard took to X (formerly Twitter) and added to the confusion with a cryptic tweet. He posted a suggestive thinking emoji that has only served to confuse supporters even further.

🤔 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 26, 2023

At the moment, De Gea remains a free agent.

