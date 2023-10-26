Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week



Manchester United trio of Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire have all been named in Sofascore’s UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

The three were included in the star-studded team for their valuable contributions during United’s dramatic 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

With the game on a knife edge and the Red Devils growing desperate, it was Maguire who leapt highest to score the winner.

The England international got on the end of a brilliant cross from second-half substitute Christian Eriksen to plant it into the bottom-left corner.

In addition to the goal, Maguire was extremely solid at the back and formed a solid centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane.

In what was his third consecutive start for United across all competitions, the former club skipper currently seems to be enjoying a kind of renaissance.

FC Copenhagen were awarded a late penalty when Scott McTominay was penalised for risky play inside the box with his boot adjudged to have been too high.

Jacob Neestrup’s men were given a golden chance to equalize and get a share of the spoils. However, Onana came up trumps and saved the penalty.

The Cameroonian has endured a difficult start to life but when needed the most, came up with the goods to secure the win for United and kept his side’s hopes of still making it out of Group A alive.

Dalot is another one who had a brilliant game, fresh off a stunning goal against Sheffield United just a few days before.

During a period in which Ten Hag has had to deal with multiple injuries to key players in the defensive department, Dalot has massively stepped up and ensured the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have not been missed too badly.

Other players on Sofascore’s UEFA Champions League XI include Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and RB Leipzig’s David Raum at the back.

In midfield, Sofascore put in Xavi Simons, Rodri and Brais Méndez of Real Sociedad.

The attack was led by Porto’s Evanilson who grabbed a hat trick, with his teammate Mehdi Taremi and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus on either side of him.

United face Manchester City next in a high-stakes derby clash on Sunday.

