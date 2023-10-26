Man City confirm they’ve banned two supporters over “vile” Sir Bobby Charlton chants



Manchester City have confirmed that they’ve banned two supporters who took part in offensive chanting after the death of Manchester United and England icon Sir Bobby Charlton.

Last Saturday, Sir Bobby’s family confirmed that the 86-year-old passed away.

His demise prompted an outpouring of tributes and messages of condolences from both the football world and beyond.

Videos surfaced online this weekend of a section of Man City supporters singing offensive chants at the Etihad Stadium during their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Premier League champions promised to conduct swift investigations geared towards finding the individuals involved with a view to punishing them.

Man City also issued an apology to Sir Bobby’s family and loved ones for the unfortunate incident.

Pep Guardiola’s club has now issued an update on the inquiry and indicated that two fans have been found culpable and so, have been subjected to a ban.

Further punitive measures for the two could also follow soon.

The club’s statement as relayed by The Guardian reads, “Manchester City can confirm that two minors have been identified in connection with the vile chanting heard at the Etihad Stadium during half-time of last weekend’s home match against Brighton & Hove Albion.”

“The individuals in question have subsequently been suspended from attending all home or away fixtures and their details have been shared with Greater Manchester Police who are investigating the matter.”

“Following the conclusion of Greater Manchester Police’s ongoing investigation, the individuals will be subject to the club’s official sanctions and bans process.”

As per The Guardian, the length of the bans will be communicated by Man City after the police determine whether criminal action will be taken against the two fans.

United are set to host City at Old Trafford this Sunday in a high-stakes derby clash.

