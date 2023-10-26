Man United set to face competition from Saudi Arabia and Chelsea for Benfica’s Joao Neves



Manchester United may have to ward off competition from Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League to land one of their primary midfield targets in the summer of 2024 — Joao Neves.

United have been heavily linked with Neves in the past and is seen as the perfect fit to come in and help rejuvenate the Red Devils midfield.

Even after the additions of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, it’s clear that United need more, especially with Casemiro’s form on a downward spiral.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Casemiro is aware of United’s interest in Neves as his potential replacement – a development the Brazilian is apparently not too happy about.

It was relayed that Benfica have no interest in negotiating with any party for Neves, who recently signed a new contract with the Liga Nos giants.

His current release clause stands at a whooping €120 million.

This term at Estadio da Luz, Neves has played every game in what appears to be his breakthrough season. He has one assist to his name.

According to TEAMtalk, United are “big fans” of the 19-year-old and have been tracking him for over one year with an interest in making a move in the near future.

“United will, though, face major competition for the Portuguese sensation as sources suggest he is a potential target for mega-bucks Saudi Pro League sides.”

The talented midfielder is of course represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who has engineered multiple high-profile deals to Saudi in the past few months.

Former Wolves star Ruben Neves and Jota are some of the players whose respective switches to the Gulf state have been overseen by Mendes.

TEAMtalk also adds that Benfica are hopeful that they can retain the player for at least the remainder of the season as he is an important member of the team.

It’s understood that there is an expectation one of the interested parties in Neves will make a formal approach in January when the winter transfer window opens.

In addition to United and Saudi Pro League outfits, Chelsea are also admirers of Neves.

However, the Blues are primarily focused on reinforcing their attack and defensive departments in January.

