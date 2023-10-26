Manchester United plan shock move to re-sign David de Gea on a short-term contract



Manchester United could be set to do a U-turn for the ages in terms of transfers if recent reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that Erik ten Hag is looking to re-sign David de Gea on a free transfer.

This comes after Andre Onana has come back into the frame for his Cameroon national team.

Onana will likely leave for AFCON in January, leaving United with only new signing Altay Bayindir and veteran third-choice Tom Heaton.

January is when the Premier League fixture list hots up as well and all the international breaks are finished by November.

In such an event, Ten Hag could be looking to bring in De Gea as a reliable option with prior Premier League experience.

The Spaniard has failed to find a club after being released by United, although his name has been linked to many teams.

Clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Al-Nassr have been linked to him but for one reason or the other, nothing has panned out so far.

In his absence at United, Onana has started shakily, with fans hoping that his recent penalty save in the dying embers of the game against Copenhagen proves to be a turning point in his career.

Bayindir is yet to make his debut for the club and throwing him in the deep end during crunch time of the season might be making Ten Hag think twice.

The report states that any deal will only be short-term, one that would leave the goalkeeper free to take on a new adventure next season while training at an elite level this year.

It remains to be seen if De Gea entertains any such proposal at this stage of his career.

Considering the way he left United, as contract offers were rescinded, terms changed, and subjected to fan abuse, readers might be forgiven if they take this report with a pinch of salt.

