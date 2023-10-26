Manchester United reveal their plan for Kobbie Mainoo’s return to action after injury



Manchester United’s plan is to slowly re-integrate Kobbie Mainoo back into action ahead of a full return to the first team.

Mainoo was United’s outstanding breakout star of pre-season and was expected to play a vital role in Erik ten Hag’s plans this term.

However, the midfielder’s progress was halted when he sustained an ankle injury during a friendly clash vs. Real Madrid on July 26.

After a period on the sidelines undergoing recovery, Mainoo featured for the Under-19s against F.C. Copenhagen at Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday.

Seemingly unable to complete an entire game just yet, Mainoo only played for 45 minutes. He looked sharp and was superb.

An update on the 18-year-old’s fitness was recently provided and his re-integration into the Ten Hag’s starting XI is said to be “on the horizon.”

The Manchester Evening News reveals that the Red Devils are “looking to slowly build up Kobbie Mainoo’s minutes” to ensure he remains in top condition for the rest of the campaign.

Academy boss Travis Binnion told MUTV about the promising midfield talent, “It’s important that he gets those minutes and he’ll feel a lot more confident after that.”

“I don’t know what’s in store for him over the next few weeks, but he’s going to try to keep building up now and hopefully get in and around that first-team squad and have an impact there.”

Binnion stressed, “Great credit to Kobbie, Willy and Dan, as the sort of senior players today.”

Going by Binnion’s admission, it’s unlikely that Mainoo will be involved against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Instead, more minutes for the player when the U21s face Fulham on Friday evening could be a more realistic proposition.

