Richard Arnold expected to leave Manchester United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment succeeds



Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is expected to leave the club if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment goes through.

Sir Jim is closing in on a 25% partial investment into United that would essentially make him a minority owner.

The 71-year-old’s proposal is contingent on being granted sporting control of the Red Devils’ operations.

Sir Jim is expected to oversee a radical change of United’s executive set-up with a view to optimizing technical performance and streamlining processes.

The INEOS billionaire has reportedly earmarked individuals to spearhead his overhaul at Old Trafford.

Former AS Monaco and Southampton sporting director Paul Mitchell is strongly being considered for a key role at United.

Sir Jim’s close confidant Sir David Brailsford is poised to join him on a three-man all-powerful sporting committee also consisting of Joel Glazer.

The futures of the likes of Arnold and football director John Murtough are uncertain.

According to The Athletic, Arnold is likely to leave United in search of pastures anew if Sir Jim’s partial investment succeeds, with the latter keen on “shaking up the club structure.

“The exact timeline for his [Arnold’s] exit should a deal go through remains unclear, though. Given the complexities of Ratcliffe’s bid, the process could yet take several weeks and in that period Arnold will continue to lead the club.”

“Jean-Claude Blanc, the former Juventus chief executive who left a high-ranking role at Paris Saint-Germain last December to oversee the entire INEOS Sport portfolio, is under consideration to replace Arnold, at least in the interim.”

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of United told The Athletic, “We do not comment on speculation.”

Laurie Whitwell further reiterates, “Club sources insisted Arnold’s departure is not certain, especially given Ratcliffe must first complete his minority bid.”

Arnold has been at United since 2007. He has been a crucial part of the club’s commercial growth and success off the pitch, especially since Sir Alex Ferguson retired a decade ago.

The 52-year-old took over from his predecessor Ed Woodward in 2022, nine months after the botched European Super League project.

Arnold recently came under intense pressure for his role in the manner in which the Mason Greenwood investigation was handled.

United, at Arnold’s request, provisionally planned for Greenwood’s return to the team. However, the club was forced to perform a dramatic U-turn after backlash from supporters, the media, politicians and domestic charities.

A decision was subsequently made to loan out the England forward to Getafe.

