Rio Ferdinand advises Sir Jim Ratcliffe exactly what to do to avoid fan “hysteria”



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to communicate more to supporters, in contrast to the current owners the Glazers, who have notoriously been reclusive during their reign.

Sir Jim is closing in on a 25% partial investment into United.

The 71-year-old is trying to negotiate a path to taking full control of the club in the future. His current proposal is reportedly contingent on being granted full control of United’s sporting operations in the meantime.

All through the takeover process that saw Sir Jim compete against Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, fans have been steadfast in their resolve that only a full sale is acceptable.

Earlier this month, Gary Neville raised significant questions about Sir Jim’s partial investment.

The 1958 also issued a statement relaying their opposition to the deal that would see the INEOS billionaire get in bed with the Glazers, at least for the time being.

Ferdinand spoke to The Manchester Evening News and called for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to be more transparent with concerned fans who are worried about the Red Devils’ future.

The former defender said, “I just think I’ve been quite consistent in my views on the lack of communication, that’s one area. If Mr Ratcliffe is going to go into the football club with a 25 per cent shareholding that’s an area he should really get a hold of and bring some clarity and transparency to the football club.”

“That’s a lot of where the hysteria stems from – the not knowing is always a problem that can create different stories and it allows other people to create narratives around the football club that might not necessarily be true.”

“If Man United can get back to controlling that narrative and communicating to the fanbase I think that will be a very good start.”

Ferdinand explained that he is aware that the ongoing uncertainty about the ownership can have an effect on Erik ten Hag and his players, but explained that everyone concerned should work to remain focused on what truly matters – performing on the pitch.

As per the TV pundit, there were anti-Glazer chants during his playing days but he and his ex-teammates were careful not to let all the external noise distract them.

Ferdinand was also questioned about Harry Maguire and the renaissance the 30-year-old seems to be enjoying at the moment.

Maguire has started United’s last three games across all competitions and has barely put a foot wrong. He scored his side’s winner during their 1-0 Champions League win against FC Copenhagen.

Ferdinand said about Maguire, “He’s had to show character. He’s never been in the situation before, so he’s had to respond to it in the right way. He’s obviously been training well and keeping himself in good condition and that’s what you need to do when you’re not in the team. It’s quite difficult to do that and he’s done that.”

The six-time Premier League winner insisted that the onus is on Maguire to continue coming up with the goods and forcing Ten Hag into consistently include him in the starting XI.

