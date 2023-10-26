Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover deal could jeopardize Old Trafford makeover, Kieran Maguire claims

Football financial expert Kieran Maguire has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not be able to expand or renovate Old Trafford as fans would hope under the terms of his Manchester United minority investment deal that is currently under discussion.

The INEOS chemical company co-founder and CEO is set to obtain a 25% stake in Man United in exchange for a £1.35 billion investment; a deal that will leave the Glazers as the majority owners of the club until 2026.

As part of his deal, Ratcliffe is looking to secure full sporting control over United by 2024.

In anticipation of the approval of his deal, Ratcliffe has already been financially planning for the sporting revolution that he hopes to launch once he joins United.

According to Ben Jacobs, the INEOS co-founder could inject more funds into United than just his initial £1.35 billion investment as he looks to undertake several new projects to improve the club.

This includes bolstering the squad in the transfer market as well as expanding or renovating Old Trafford, with many fans feeling that improvements to the neglected stadium are long overdue.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this month that Ratcliffe has set aside funds to redevelop the stadium and eventually expand its seating capacity.

But even as the new minority shareholder appears to have already got the ball rolling on stadium improvements, finance expert Kieran Maguire believes that getting such improvements done in the near future will not be likely.

Labelling Ratcliffe’s agreement as a “strange deal”, Maguire believes that the business magnate will need to wait until he obtains a majority stake in the club before he can start expanding the venue.

“We’re seeing vague references to Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting to do something with Old Trafford,” Maguire stated, continuing: “But unless he’s got a contract which is going to give him control over the club, there’s no way you’d want to lend interest-free or to put in equity into an entity unless you were going to get control.”

Maguire added that it appears as if Joel Glazer will still exhibit control over some football matters, dispelling the belief that Ratcliffe would have full control over United’s sporting affairs.

With no official announcement of Ratcliffe’s minority takeover as of yet, time will tell whether the British billionaire is able to revitalize the long-neglected Old Trafford.