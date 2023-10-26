“This is on me”: Wayne Rooney says after disastrous Birmingham City start



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has appealed to his Birmingham City players to quickly adapt to his style of football in order to start registering wins on the board.

Earlier this month, Rooney was confirmed as the new manager of Birmingham City after the sacking of John Eustace.

United’s record goalscorer has had a difficult start to life in the dugout of the Championship club.

Rooney has overseen consecutive losses to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough and more recently to Hull City.

His side were booed off by their own supporters after their defeat at the hands of Liam Rosenior’s Hull City who brought an end to a four-match winless run.

After the match, Rooney spoke to the media and admitted that maybe he lacks the right profile of players at St Andrew’s to implement his football philosophy and as such, he will need to work with what is at his disposal.

The Birmingham boss remarked, “You need to be brave in taking the ball, but it’s clear from the first two games that the players aren’t comfortable doing that.”

“So there will be slight adjustments of course because we need to pick up points as well. I can get players up the pitch, boot the ball up the pitch and look to pick up second balls, but we need to get the balance right.”

Rooney added, “This is on me – maybe I’ve asked them to do too much and I take that responsibility. We’re asking them to play out from the back and be more front-footed.”

He explained, “I said to the lads after the game ‘if you don’t feel you can do it, tell me, and we can adjust and adapt.”

The 38-year-old described his managerial style of play as “no-fear football” but noted that there are so many other ways to beat opponents.

Rooney called for patience from the Birmingham supporters as he goes about knowing his players better, including their strengths and weaknesses.

On the jeering from fans, Rooney told reporters that the only way to change that is by performing better and winning games.

