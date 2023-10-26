“You don’t see City jerseys”: Facundo Pellistri kickstarts war of words ahead of Manchester derby



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has taken a dig at Manchester City ahead of the derby on the weekend by claiming they’re not as popular as the Red Devils despite being more successful in recent years.

United are set to host City at Old Trafford on Sunday in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes affair for both sides.

Erik ten Hag’s men are currently enjoying a three-match winning streak across all competitions and have the opportunity to make a real statement of intent by beating the Premier League champions.

City on the other hand will be eager to gain ground on table-leading Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently two points clear at the top.

Last season, United beat City at home courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, to complete a sensational comeback.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly be hoping for the same.

Ahead of the game, Pellistri spoke to Carve Deportiva and took a cheeky swipe at City.

The Uruguayan said, “Manchester is United. You don’t see City jerseys or flags. Sometimes my girlfriend and I go out to try to find them and we don’t see any.”

“Everywhere you go, there are Manchester United jerseys. I’m struck that there aren’t as many City jerseys.”

Pellistri was one of the players who were tipped to leave United on a loan basis in the summer. However, a move never materialized and he stayed at the club.

This season, the winger has made six appearances for the 20-time English champions across all competitions.

He told Carve Deportiva that at United, no one is assured of a starting place and everyone has to fight for a chance to play.

The player remarked, “here there is a lot of rotation, you can play one match as a starter and four as a substitute. That’s something I learned. You always have to be ready, because with so much competitions, you will always have moments to play.”

The 21-year-old said about the derby, “I’m always so nervous before matches, it’s the adrenaline of the moment. The derby and even more so at Old Trafford, the atmosphere is going to be crazy.”

