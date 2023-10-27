13 Manchester United Women players in action for their countries this weekend



There are 13 Manchester United Women stars on international duty this week as the Nations League continues.

In action for the England Lionesses, who face Belgium tonight, is shot-stopper Mary Earps, who was instrumental in the Reds 5-0 thrashing of Everton last weekend.

Ella Toone, one of the most popular players amongst England and United fans, has also been called up for England’s crucial matches against Belgium.

Captain Katie Zelem and Maya Le Tissier are also in the squad alongside Grace Clinton, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

England face Belgium at home tonight before travelling to face them away next Tuesday.

They need a good win tonight as they currently sit in third in their group behind tonight’s opponents and the Netherlands, who beat them last time out.

A place in the Olympics next year is riding on progression out of the group.

Meanwhile, three United women have been called up for Wales, their young goalkeeper, Safia Middleton-Patel, midfield maestro Hayley Ladd and defender Gemma Evans.

Wales are in action against European runners up, Germany, tonight.

They are currently bottom of their group with no points on the board so far.

One of United’s star signings this summer, Geyse, has been called up for Brazil, who take on Canada tomorrow.

She will come up against her United teammate Jayde Riviere, who will play in defence for Canada.

Lucia Garcia will meet up with former teammate Ona Batlle as Spain take on Italy this evening in their Nations League clash.

The World Champions are currently top of their group having played two and won two.

Meanwhile, Norway take on France in group A2 and Lisa Naalsund will be a part of their squad.

They have drawn one and lost one so far with tonight’s opponents leading that group.

Hinata Miyazawa has been called up for training with Japan after a bright start to her season in the WSL.

