Andre Onana’s hard work has paid off, says personal coach



Manchester United survived a major scare in midweek against Copenhagen before eventually escaping with a 1-0 victory to keep their Champions League campaign alive.

United had Andre Onana to thank for the three points as the Cameroonian saved a last-minute penalty to send the Old Trafford crowd into raptures.

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult start to life as the United No 1, committing several high-profile errors in Europe and in the Premier League.

Onana heroics

There have been countless pundits and experts who have jumped on the Cameroon international, labeling him a disastrous signing and criticizing manager Erik ten Hag for abandoning club legend David de Gea.

Fans will be hoping that the penalty save can help Onana regain his mojo and he can get his career back on track, much like De Gea had done all those years ago when he saved a penalty from Robin van Persie when he was at Arsenal.

Something the former Inter Milan man has in abundance is confidence and he has not shied away from accepting blame, something that has impressed his teammates.

As per the goalkeeper’s personal coach Yvan Castillo, Onana knows it has been a difficult start to life at his new club, and high-profile errors have compounded his misery.

But the goalkeeper has worked even harder to minimise mistakes and ensure he comes out on top of this rough patch.

Onana’s personal coach believes in his ability

“André is a winner with a very strong character. The first thing he had in mind was to work harder,” Castillo explained to Sportitalia. “He’s a great professional and from the first moment he focused on how to continue to improve by training even harder.”

The coach believes in his student and feels the Copenhagen performance is his level and he can always make a difference in decisive moments.

“On Tuesday we saw the André we are used to, decisive for his team, in his best version. He has been working very hard for many years, he is prepared for this type of match in such a demanding competition like this,” Castillo said.

Just like his personal coach, Ten Hag also believes in the Cameroonian and fans will be hoping they can see their shot-stopper go from strength to strength in the coming days.

