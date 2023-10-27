CSKA defensive midfielder Maksim Mukhin eyeing Manchester United move



CSKA Moscow and Russian defensive midfielder Maksim Mukhin has revealed his desire to play for Manchester United.

Russian football news outlet Championat conducted an interview with the 21 year old, in which he was questioned about his future plans.

“I want to play for Manchester United.” the CSKA midfielder admitted.

“It would be nice. This can really be achieved if you want. You have to believe, even if the percentage is small,” Mukhin continued.

Mukhin has enjoyed a promising start to the Premier Liga season, scoring two goals for CSKA in 12 matches.

Last season, the rising star played 17 matches total for CSKA, obtaining an impressive 71% success rate at dribbling.

Prior to arriving at CSKA in July 2021, Mukhin spent six months at local rivals Lokomotiv Moscow.

During that time, he made the only UEFA Champions League appearance so far in his career, completing 88% of his passes and winning 71% of his total duels as Lokomotiv lost 3-1 to Red Bull Salzburg. (Sofascore)

While it is no doubt a positive sign for United to hear of players that desire to play for the club, Mukhin would probably struggle to find his place in a stacked midfield.

Although Casemiro did not appear in United’s 1-0 Champions League win over F.C. Copenhagen, he has returned to training following an ankle injury.

Mason Mount has also returned to action following an injury of his own, while up-and-coming centre mid Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be slowly integrated back into the United lineup after his long-term ankle injury.

Also important to consider is the likely level of United’s activity in the upcoming transfer window.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to get busy during the January window, his deal for a 25% stake in United is yet to be confirmed.

