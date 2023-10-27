Former Man United star Darron Gibson reveals battle with sleeping pills addiction

Former Manchester United academy graduate and Republic of Ireland international, Darron Gibson, has opened up about his addiction to sleeping pills.

The now retired midfielder had to deal with many issues in his career on and off the field.

Gibson had horrible luck with serious injuries in his career, including a terrible knee injury whilst at Everton and a horrific leg break on his last ever appearance in professional football for Salford City in 2020.

To compound matters, the Irishman also had a run in with the law when he faced a lengthy drink driving ban in 2018 whilst playing for Sunderland.

Now he has taken the brave step of opening up about his issues with addiction which he claims almost cost him his life. He stated in a recent interview with the 42 that when “looking back at pictures, I was grey, if I had kept going I would have died. I was taking 12 to 14 sleeping tablets a night.”

The article states that Gibson was rushed to hospital last year after having seizures which the doctors thought were connected to epilepsy.

The former Manchester United player asserted that he knew all along the problem was related to his consumption of sleeping pills but he did not feel he could talk about it, even with medical professionals.

The battle with addiction had been going on for years, beginning when he sustained his knee injury in 2013. Gibson also stated that he had taken medication before the infamous drink driving incident in 2018.

The midfielder also explained that “I did enjoy playing but I am a lot happier now”.

Clearly the pressures of top flight football were a major contributing factor to to his struggles with addiction.

Additionally, Gibson also claims he “felt horrendous” for Dele Alli when he confessed to Gary Neville on Sky’s Overlap show about his own issues with sleeping medication

The truth is that we as fans sometimes do not understand or sympathise sufficiently with the pressures at the very top of the sport. Gibson, like Alli before him, have been brave to speak out about their struggles.

Hopefully the ex-Manchester United man can now properly enjoy his retirement from the game.