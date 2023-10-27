How Manchester United can stop Manchester City in the derby this weekend

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday, in what could be a season defining game for United coach Erik ten Hag.

United have stuttered at the start of the Dutchman’s second season in charge whilst City’s Treble winning machine remain the team to beat.

But, beaten they have been, with Wolves and Arsenal providing the blueprint on how to stop Pep Guardiola’s men in recent weeks.

Ten Hag also knows what it takes to win the derby and will draw confidence from the comeback win on home turf last season.

However, United have looked a lot more fragile in the opening exchanges of this campaign and will have to be as close to perfect as possible at Old Trafford if they are to have a hope of beating City.

First thing on the agenda for Ten Hag is to tighten up his midfield and ensure they stay compact with City expected to control possession for the majority of proceedings.

Casemiro will have to find last season’s form to protect his back four effectively with Sofyan Amrabat likely to provide the legs around him.

The pair have not played next to each other as much as Ten Hag would have hoped this season but Sunday provides the perfect game for it to click into gear.

With Kevin de Bruyne missing for the visitors, the supply to Erling Haaland is likely to come from the flanks and Harry Maguire will be tasked with dealing with the dangerous Norwegian.

City are also the kings of the cut back goal and United have been extremely susceptible to conceding from byline pull backs this season – Amrabat and Casemiro will also be responsible for outnumbering City’s threat on the edge of the box as well as in normal play.

Going forward, when United do get the ball they have to use it efficiently. Bruno Fernandes should play as the attacking midfielder and he has the ability to get the ball from back to front quickly and with quality.

City will defend high and turning their back four around will be imperative to United’s success on the attack.

An expected frontline of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony has pace to burn and the ability to cause problems to any defence across Europe, when on form.

Fernandes will be tasked with setting the electric trio free and the decision making of the quicksilver frontline will then be key.

Ten Hag also has options off the bench; Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount provide the boss with quality in midfield with Mount also able to operate from the flanks.

Alejandro Garnacho continues to be United’s biggest threat from the bench and will be desperate to make an impact as he did in last season’s derby success – setting up Rashford’s winner.

Lastly, concentration will play a huge role. Guardiola has fine tuned his side to the point they could play with their eyes closed, at times.

Ten Hag hasn’t quite achieved that with his men and needs his players to remain switched on throughout.

United have conceded far too easily from restarts in the last twelve months, including Ilkay Gundogan’s opener in the FA Cup final just 12 seconds into the match.

Despite there being an undeniable gap in quality between the neighbours at present, United know how to beat City and don’t be surprised to see Manchester painted red come the end of the weekend.