Juventus would need help from Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho remains out in the cold at Old Trafford and a move in January looks a likely outcome to the saga.

Sancho has been training away from the first-team since his social media outburst toward manager Erik ten Hag, who left the player out of the trip to Arsenal last month.

Ten Hag cited a dip in Sancho’s performances in training as the reason for his omission on the day, something the 23-year-old vehemently denied.

The Englishman has since refused to apologise for his part in the spat and club and player are now set for a parting of the ways.

Italian giants Juventus have emerged as a possible destination for the forward but as reported by Sport Witness, the finances behind the deal could prove tricky.

It looks as though a loan deal is to be the most viable offer placed on the table by Juve, with funds tight in Turin.

Sancho is on a huge wage at Old Trafford and Max Allegri’s men are likely to require United to cover a chunk of his contract should he make the move.

“Manchester United would need to give a ‘big helping hand’ for that to happen. The Red Devils would need to continue to pay a ‘large part’ of Sancho’s wages while he plays for the Serie A side,” say Sport Witness.

United are keen for a resolution to the situation with a major asset sitting on the sidelines.

Sancho has failed to hit the heights expected of him since his mega-money move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and will hope to reignite his career away from the club.

United parted with £72million to acquire the services of a player who lit up the Bundesliga during his time in the famous Black and Yellow shirt.

However, inconsistency on the pitch and further struggles off it have left Sancho failing to live up to his billing and looking likely to have played his last game for United.