Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in training

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis has been a major reason behind the stuttering start to Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford.

The United coach hasn’t been able to field his strongest back-four since the opening rounds of the campaign and performances have suffered as a consequence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of those missing for the majority of the season after hobbing off with a hamstring injury in the home defeat to Brighton six weeks ago.

However, the right-back is heading toward a return to the first-team and has been training on the grass at United’s Carrington training complex this week.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka is now in the last stages of his rehabilitation and will be itching to get back into action.

With regular starters Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez still long-term absentees, Ten Hag has been short on options.

Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Wan-Bissaka have all spent spells on the sidelines this season so having the former Crystal Palace man back in the fold will please the boss.

With Treble winning Manchester City up next for United, Ten Hag might be tempted to throw the defender into the key game which could define United’s season.

With Diogo Dalot comfortably able to shift to left-back, Wan Bissaka could make his return and provide United with much more solidity.

No doubt the 25-year-old’s defensive attributes far outweigh those of any full-back available to Ten Hag at the moment and in a game in which United are going to have to defend well – his impact could prove vital.

Additionally, some of Wan-Bissaka’s best performances in a red shirt have come in the Derby and he relishes the opportunity to test himself against whoever Guardiola picks on the left side of his attack.

However, the contest might come too soon for Wan-Bissaka. Alternatively, Sergio Reguilon will continue at left-back, with Dalot on the other side.

It’s been an incredible twelve months for Wan-Bissaka as this time last season, he found himself out in the cold at Old Trafford and his future at the club looked bleak.

However, an outstanding second half to the campaign has catapulted the Englishman to become first choice under Ten Hag and become a key cog in the United back four.

United will be desperate to welcome Wan-Bissaka back into a winning team but will need their best performance of the season to overcome City on Sunday afternoon.