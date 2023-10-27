Manchester United tracking prodigiously talented French gem Leny Yoro



Manchester United’s injury problems are well-documented at this point with the defence the worst affected as manager Erik ten Hag is forced to chop and change for every game.

The Dutchman admitted as much after the Copenhagen thriller, hinting that this constant reshuffle is not allowing the team to play in the manner the fans are expecting.

The backline is currently without three of their four permanent full-backs while World Cup-winning centre-back Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined after undergoing an operation on his foot recently.

United’s defensive woes

With Raphael Varane’s poor injury record and the uncertain future of Harry Maguire, it is clear to see that Ten Hag needs to add more steel to his defence.

There have been reports stating United are preparing a defensive shortlist while a lot of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

The latest name to be added to the list comes courtesy 90min, who have linked Lille’s teen sensation Leny Yoro to multiple Premier League clubs including United as well as other European heavyweights.

The 17-year-old recently became the second-youngest debutant for the French club, overtaking Eden Hazard in the process, and is enjoying a breakthrough campaign currently.

The France U21 international has made 11 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring twice while helping his team keep five clean sheets.

Chelsea seem to be the frontrunners for his signature at the moment, with the London side open to agreeing a deal that would keep him at his current club for the time being, before his arrival next summer.

Such a ploy was successfully employed in Chelsea’s captures of the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto.

“Chelsea are closely following the progress of 17-year-old Lille sensation Leny Yoro and could employ a similar negotiating tactic used in the deals to sign Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto, 90min understands.

Leny Yoro, the new kid on the block

“Sources have confirmed to 90min that Blues scouts have been thoroughly impressed with Yoro, who has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s most in-demand young defenders.

“Indeed, Paris Saint-Germain have tracked Yoro alongside Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, while 90min understands that both Liverpool and Manchester United are aware of the 17-year-old’s progress but are yet to advance their interest.”

United would do well to beat their rivals to Yoro’s signature considering his age and potential. United have always been known for their ability to attract the best-in-class talent from all over the world.

While that trait was lost in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson period, it might be rekindled, especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake offer gets ratified soon.