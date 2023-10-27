Manchester United’s best XI when injury-free analysed

Manchester United´s start to the season has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride. Another unfortunate characteristic of Erik ten Hag´s side is the inability to score the number of goals expected of a top-class side.

However, it must be stated that the lack of consistency from the team is also significantly linked to the injury crisis the club are going through at the minute.

If all the players were at the coach’s disposal, the manager would pick a team that looked something like this.

In goal, Andre Onana must be the first choice. He has already had his fair share of embarrassing moments this season, but he is the ball playing keeper the manager wants and needs.

His confidence will also be boosted from his recent heroics in the Champions League against Copenhagen.

The defence largely picks itself with Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all mainstays in most fans´first team. Probably the biggest debate is who should come in at right back.

In theory, Diogo Dalot fits the bill as a more well-rounded modern day full-back. However, he has flattered to deceive one too many times and that is why Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems the sensible choice.

Despite his weaknesses in attack, he provides great tackling prowess and Ten Hag has been convinced enough to reinstate him as his first choice.

The midfield also provides a little bit of a conundrum. Balance in this department has been an issue all season.

The selection of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes playing together with only Casemiro providing defensive cover has hardly covered itself in glory this season.

This was brutally exposed on opening day when Wolves cut through the midfield time and time again

Therefore, a selection of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Bruno Fernandes should provide a sufficient mix of silk and steel.

Mainly, Amrabat’s deep-lying playmaking and defensive instincts will not only allow Bruno to spend more time doing what he does best in chance creation, but also give the 31 year-old Casemiro some much needed assistance in the middle.

Finally, the attack must include Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony for different reasons. Irrespective of his quiet start to the campaign, Rashford is still the most dangerous experienced attacking outlet.

Hojlund has yet to hit the back of the net in the Premier League but has shown his talent in the Champions League.

Moving on to the last position of right winger, currently, the manager does not have much choice after the Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood incidents.

So despite his problems, Antony takes the final spot over the inexperienced Facundo Pellistri.

Certain players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount would, in an ideal world, be knocking down the door to break into the starting side but it must be remembered it is a squad game.

Although, if everyone was fit and available, this would be United’s best eleven to fight on all fronts.