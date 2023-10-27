Pep Guardiola issues Andre Onana warning ahead of Manchester derby



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his players about the threat posed by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and his ability on the ball.

United are set to host City at Old Trafford on Sunday for the Manchester derby.

Ahead of the clash, Guardiola spoke to the press and indicated that Onana is one of the players his side needs to watch out for despite the Cameroonian’s hard start to life in England.

Guardiola reflected on Onana’s sensational performance for Inter Milan in last season’s Champions League final against City.

The Spanish coach said, “Hopefully not [Onana does not replicate his UCL final performance], hopefully we can beat him, but before the game, I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. I prefer to see what are their strengths than their weakness.”

“He saved a penalty in the last minute to help them stay in the race to qualify [for the #UCL knock-out stages] and it’s a good boost for them and for him.”

Guardiola opened up on the rivalry between City and United and explained that the Red Devils have always proved to be tough opponents irrespective of which manager is in the dugout.

He warned that United have the ability to turn it on at any time and instantly decide the game with spontaneous moments of brilliance.

The 52-year-old responded to Facundo Pellistri’s comments that in Manchester there are only people with United shirts and no one with City jerseys.

He said on this, “I will speak with the Puma department, and ask, ‘What happened? Why we don’t have shirts [in Manchester]?”

The City manager also confirmed that his side will participate in paying tribute to United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Guardiola apologised for the few supporters who took part in offensive Sir Bobby chants and reiterated that those found culpable were indeed handed bans.

“They don’t represent us [the banned fans]. We have huge respect to Manchester United, we prove it. We have a lot of respect, especially for an iconic figure. Tomorrow we will be part of that.”

