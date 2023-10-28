Academy Match Report: Leeds United u18s 0-6 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s returned to league action as they travelled to Leeds following their first defeat of the season last time out against Wolves in the Premier League Cup.

It was Leeds who threatened first with a ball in behind down the left, but Tom Myles was out quick to cut off the angles and make the save.

Just after the 10 minute mark, United were building pressure and Jack Fletcher switched the play to Jayce Fitzgerald on the left, who cut onto his right foot and curled into the top right corner giving the keeper no chance.

Jayce Fitzgerald’s wonder goal to give #MUFC u18s the lead. pic.twitter.com/8f3QZEyAGy — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) October 28, 2023

The sides then exchanged blows with Ruben Curley striking narrowly wide and then Tom Myles showing up with another important save.

United began to take control as the half wore on but it wasn’t until the 36th minute that the young reds would double their lead. Fitzgerald’s cross field ball found Lacey to turned his defender inside and out before delivering to Malachi Sharpe to finish with a sensational volley.

Tom Myles was forced into another stretching save just before the end of the half to keep the score 0-2 going into the break.

Just three minutes after the restart, Leeds couldn’t clear United’s corner which was recycled back into the box for Victor Musa to turn and swing but Fletcher stole the ball off his foot to finish himself.

In the 60th minute Fitzgerald led the charge upfield before laying off to Malachi Sharpe on the right wing, who went on the outside to the byline and shocked everyone with a strike into the roof of the net from a very tight angle to make it 0-4.

With United in complete control they turned to the bench. Two of the subs introduced were Gabriele Biancheri and Ethan Wheatley who combined to make it five for United.

Fletcher’s diagonal ball played Biancheri into the left channel to race into the box and centre for Wheatley who took the ball expertly on the turn before having his shot deflected past the keeper.

Summer signing Harry Amass, one of the standouts so far this season, then got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in red when Jack Kingdon’s long ball was flicked on by Wheatley to set the left back clean through on goal and finish low into the net.

The convincing victory leaves Adam Lawrence’s side top of the table with seven wins out seven in the league and averaging almost four goals a match.

United: Myles, McAllister, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, Fitzgerald (Devaney 61), Curley, Sharpe (Biancheri 61), J. Fletcher, Lacey (Scanlon 61), Musa (Wheatley 65)

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes.