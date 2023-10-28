Benfica’s Champions League struggles hand Man United golden chance to sign Antonio Silva



Benfica’s struggles in the Champions League this season could reportedly hand Manchester United a golden chance to sign one of their primary defensive targets – Antonio Silva.

Silva has been strongly linked to United, with the Red Devils on the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

This season, United have not performed well defensively, partly due to multiple injuries to key players of their backline.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are currently on the sidelines undergoing recovery from long-term injuries.

Compound this with the fact that Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have been in and out of the team due to different physical setbacks and it’s easy to see why Erik ten Hag is already looking for solutions in the market.

Silva is not the only one being pursued. Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Edmong Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are also on United’s radar.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month revealed that Silva is not “dazzled” by the prospect of playing in England amidst interest from United and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old apparently considers Real Madrid the biggest club in the world and a move to the Santiago Bernabeu appeals more to him.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped rumours of United’s admiration for the centre-back from circulating.

According to O Jogo via SportWitness, Benfica are seriously giving thought to cashing in on Silva, mostly due to their struggles in the Champions League this term.

Benfica have lost all three of their clashes in Europe this season against Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and RB Salzburg.

The Primeira Liga giants currently sit bottom of their group with zero points.

It has been relayed that Benfica had expected to make it through to the next round of the Champions League – an achievement that would have netted the club millions in revenue. However, this is looking increasingly uncertain and so money will have to be made through alternative means.

As per O Jogo, Benfica are reluctant to sell Joao Neves – who is also on United’s transfer list – as they believe they can fetch more for the midfielder in future.

Silva has been identified as the perfect player to be sold.

It’s unclear what Benfica will demand for the defender, although it was previously suggested that only a fee in the region of €100 million would convince Roger Schmidt’s side to part with their player.

Apparently, a January transfer for Silva is “very much a possibility.” O Jogo adds that Silva is firmly aware of United’s interest in him.

