“Big, big game”: Bruno Fernandes looks ahead to Man United’s crucial clash vs. Man City



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has indicated that he and his teammates are firmly focused on beating Manchester City on Sunday as it would mean a lot to the club and supporters.

United are set to host City at Old Trafford for the 191st edition of the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils will be looking to extend their current three-game winning run by getting one over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Meanwhile, the Premier League champions will undoubtedly be keen to close the distance between themselves and table-topping Tottenham Hotspur who are flying under Ange Postecoglou.

Fernandes spoke to club media and said, “Obviously, City is going to be a big, big game. Everyone knows the rivalry between Man City and Man United. Obviously, we want to win that game because we know how much it means for the fans, how much it means for the club.”

“We have experienced that last season, and the home game was amazing, the atmosphere was really good.”

The Portuguese playmaker opened up on his time so far at United and mentioned that he is enjoying his time in England.

Fernandes explained that he has notched up plenty of experience from previous spells in the Primeira Liga and Serie A – knowledge he is always willing to share with the youngsters.

In particular, the club skipper noted that he has held conversations with Omari Forson regarding how to improve the 19-year-old’s technique in front of goal.

Fernandes remarked, “Obviously, for me it was good to play in different leagues [and get] experience in Italy, experience in Portugal. Now being in England, it’s really good because you experience different ways to think, different ways to play.”

“And I always try to get the mix of that together and obviously all that I have, all that I’ve learned within Italy. The other day, I was talking with Omari [Forson] before the break when we do the shooting practice, and I was telling him: ‘Look, [Antonio] Di Natale was always telling me this, when you’re in certain positions, short steps, the way you kick the ball, everything.”

“And I said to him: ‘Obviously with me it works. You have to try to find your way. But if these small things that I tell you are going to help you, I’m going to be happy. If not, you have to find a way that’s going to fit you.”

This season, Fernandes has managed two goals and three assists for United across all competitions.

During a campaign in which Erik ten Hag’s side have somewhat struggled to get going, the team will need their captain to come up with the goods more often. What better way to lay down a marker than by beating City at Old Trafford?

