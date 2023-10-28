Erik ten Hag says Mason Mount may start against Man City tomorrow



Erik ten Hag says Mason Mount is under consideration to start the Manchester derby at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Ten Hag said:

“In every game our game would benefit from Mason Mount.

“I don’t have any concern to line him up. He did come on in a lot of games, he started in a lot of games.

“The last games he didn’t but definitely he is one we’ll consider for Sunday, because as you say he has abilities that will be very helpful against City.”

The manager was also asked about how he has adapted the team’s playing style this season.

“Even if you are not always playing well and the team is not playing well, or we are not playing to the standards we expect. You still have to win, so then find a way to win. Be pragmatic,” he explained.

Specifically in regard to goalkeeper Andre Onana’s ability with his feet, the manager said:

“The first job of a goalkeeper is to save, to save his goal. That is his first job and his main job. Don’t forget that.

“But he is a keeper who you can use as an extra player.

“If we are developing, I am sure he can be more progressive and be (played) even more higher up the pitch.

“He can then be there higher up the pitch in extra play and so that’s an advantage.”

“It also depends on the opposition. How strong is their press for instance, how good is the team around him. If it’s possible – and in my philosophy – he has to do it every game, but this is not always possible and then you have to adapt, as I just tried to make clear.”

Ten Hag also said there were aspects of his side’s game which are being unfairly criticised.

“In possession we have to do better, but there are reasons that I don’t go into, but everyone is seeing.

“There are also facts that I disagree with, [in which] we are much better. We are in the top three in the Premier League for high-ball regains. We in the top [teams] in the Premier League for middle-ball regains. So when we are pressing, we are very good. So that is not the truth what [is being said].”

One reporter suggested that Bruno Fernandes struggles against top six teams. Ten Hag replied:

“Last year he scored, so I don’t know. As long as he does that again, I am happy.

“Bruno is one of those players that when we have a lot of the ball he is at his best. There are games against top teams when we have less of the ball, so maybe then there are less moments. Then it is about taking benefit from such moments and then for this, you have to work hard for the team and to get a result because that is the most important thing, that the team is winning.”