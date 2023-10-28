Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United tenure questioned by Manchester United legend Jaam Stam



After a successful last season for Erik ten Hag in which Manchester United qualified for the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup, expectations were high for this season.

However, the season has started off as a nightmare, with even the wins being unconvincing and the performances being even worse.

The manager’s tactics have come under the scanner due to some confusing tactical choices and team selections.

Manchester United legend and fellow Dutchman Jaap Stam has now ramped up the pressure on Ten Hag.

Talking on BBC’s Football Focus, Stam said that considering the money United have spent under Ten Hag, how they have started this season is “not convincing”.

He looked back on his Ajax side which created loads of chances and overwhelmed opponents with their attacking threat through clever movement.

“He is a great manager. He played very good football with Ajax, possession-based football, on the front foot, keeping possession, dominating, getting players into spaces so they can open up and go forward. We all expect Ten Hag to do that with United as well,” he said of Ten Hag.

However, he brought into light the current reality of the United squad which looks nothing like his top Ajax side.

Stam even questioned United’s performances during the last season, saying that despite it being a successful campaign, “they didn’t play well”.

The former United defender said that Ten Hag needs to take responsibility for the same, mainly due to how he has been backed in the transfer market.

“He [Ten Hag] spent a lot of money, we need to be honest in that: he spent a lot of money getting players in, so you expect more from that. But this season and how they started is not convincing how they play football.

“It’s a bit due to Ten Hag because he needs to make the choices. He has already over a season had time to work with a lot of these players. But I still think he’s a good manager and needs more time to finally get that into his way of playing,” he added.

Stam probably echoes the words of a lot of United fans who have been left exasperated at some of the choices of the manager this season.

Injuries have ruined the team’s momentum this season but the available players look less than the sum of the parts.

Stam pointed out how the game against Man City can be a turning point.

To beat City now [would be] a very big step forward for United.

“If they can do that it gives them that boost to go forward, the confidence will grow even more. I think that’s a step that Ten Hag and the team need,” he said.

