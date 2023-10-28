“He can be dangerous”: Kyle Walker issues Marcus Rashford warning despite forward’s poor form



Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has warned that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford still poses a significant danger despite his struggles this season.

Rashford was voted United’s Player of the Season last term after notching a career-high 17 goals in the Premier League and 30 across all competitions.

During this campaign however, the Carrington academy graduate has encountered difficulties in his efforts to replicate his form in front of goal.

Rashford has scored just once in 12 matches. Even beyond his tally, the player is struggling to make an impact on the pitch in terms of his overall displays.

Nevertheless, Walker has explained that his England teammate has the ability to turn on at a moment’s notice and make things happen.

Walker spoke to reporters ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday and said, “I think Marcus has shown over the years that he’s the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don’t match him. He’s been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he’s in.”

“He’s got a lot of different qualities, and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend.”

Rashford also sat down with club media and noted the importance of beating Pep Guardiola’s men for the sake of United fans who have faithfully supported the team despite a shaky start to the season.

The 25-year-old admitted that the Red Devils have been poor even though they’re currently on a three-game winning run.

“It’s just the way football is sometimes. I don’t think we’ve been playing at our best but we’ve just won three games.”

Rashford pointed out that a win against Man City could be the event that finally sparks the time into life and gets their campaign underway.

He likened the upcoming fixture to United’s incredible victory vs. Liverpool at Old Trafford last season which finally set the 20-time English champions on their way after successive defeats at the hands of Brentford and Brighton.

Rashford called on supporters to cheer the team as such a marginal difference could be a positive factor in pushing the players over the line in their attempts at beating the reigning Premier League champions.

On how to subdue Man City, Rashford remarked, “You have to be confident. You have to trust your own abilities. But you also have to pay them respect. We have to be ready for when the little moments arrive in games such as this. We need to take those moments.”

