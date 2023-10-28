Jesse Lingard: Al-Ettifaq reject chance to sign ex-Man United star due to high wage demands



Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard will not be joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, who have elected not to offer him a contract.

Lingard remains a free agent and is still looking for a club willing to sign him.

The Carrington academy graduate spent last season with Nottingham Forest after being released by United.

He did not exactly pull up any trees at the City Ground, and so Forest decided to let him go rather than extend his terms.

To keep his fitness up, West Ham boss manager David Moyes allowed Lingard to train with his side. There were suggestions the Hammers had been impressed by the Englishman’s performances in training and were interested in officially adding him to their ranks.

However, Lingard was seemingly tempted by the financial lure of moving to Saudi Arabia and decided to accept Steven Gerrard’s invitation to train with Al-Ettifaq.

It was relayed that the 30-year-old was in the Gulf nation on probationary basis while they contemplated whether to sign him.

Last week, Ben Jacobs revealed that Al-Ettifaq would not sign the former United man despite his commendable displays in training.

In addition to Lingard’s high wage demands, Gerrard’s side would also need to release two players to accommodate the Three Lions international.

Jacobs has given an update and related, “Jesse Lingard’s one-month training with Al-Ettifaq is over.”

“Saudi club won’t sign him. They can’t now due to quotas and won’t in January.”

“Lingard’s wages not within Ettifaq’s budget. Even if they could proceed they’d need to first release two foreign players.”

“Sources close to Ettifaq stress they enjoyed having Lingard, and he scored in a friendly. But they term signing him “near impossible” due to finances and the fact there’s no guarantee two foreign players will definitely exit in January. Club have other targets when window opens.”

At the moment, Lingard’s wait to make a return to competitive football continues.

