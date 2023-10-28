Man United announce plans to celebrate Sir Bobby Charlton on Manchester derby day



Manchester United have announced that they will commemorate Sir Bobby Charlton’s life with a series of tributes before kick-off against Manchester City on Sunday.

United are set to host City at Old Trafford for the 191st Manchester derby.

A week after news broke out that Sir Bobby had passed away, the World Cup, European Cup and Ballon d’Or winner is still being honoured, in a testament to the man’s incredible legacy.

The Premier League confirmed that a moment’s applause will be held in tribute to the England icon at all clashes this weekend.

A moment's applause will be held in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England’s greatest footballers, at all Premier League fixtures this weekend. ➡ https://t.co/Ttlao65EGs pic.twitter.com/YNSX1npsNN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2023

Speaking during his presser ahead of the Manchester derby, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that they would join United to pay homage to Sir Bobby.

The Red Devils have now revealed their plans to celebrate the departed club legend.

“The East Stand window will be dressed with banners remembering the club icon, and the centre circle will be covered with a commemorative banner before kick-off.”

“As the respective teams walk out of the tunnel, fans in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand will be asked to raise pieces of paper above their heads to build a giant mosaic.”

“The paper will be recycled after the match and supporters are asked to leave it under their seats at full-time, if they do not wish to take it home as a memento.”

United adds that alongside the mosaic, a giant surfer banner will be rolled out across the Stretford End.

The banners in question are being made by fan groups.

Each player who walks out of the tunnel will be sporting black armbands. There will also be a minute’s applause which will be initiated and brought to an end by stadium announcer Alan Keegan.

A section of ex-United and former City players will congregate on the pitch during the minute’s applause.

