Manchester United legend Eric Cantona performs musical concert in local theatre

It was the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton who labelled Old Trafford “the Theatre of Dreams” and the famous ground has played host to some of football’s leading lights down the years.

The stadium’s nickname was perhaps no more apt for anyone than mercurial Frenchman, Eric Cantona.

The Charismatic forward dazzled during his time at United and is widely regarded as one the club’s finest ever players.

With 70 goals and 55 assists in 156 Premier League games, Eric was dubbed “the King” and found centre stage at Old Trafford just to his liking.

Since retiring in 1997 at the age of just 30, Cantona has tried his hand at the performing arts, bidding to become a star on stage and screen.

Manchester’s Stoller Hall was the latest venue to be blessed with the presence of the great man, who took to the stage to perform a musical ensemble entitled ‘Cantona Sings Eric’.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Cantona “suddenly materialised on an upper balcony, Christ-like and bathed in light on Thursday night” and bellowed his way through 21 of his self-written songs in a manner of mystique and charm like only he can.

Dressed in a pair of red trousers and large pair of very red boots to match, a crisp white cotton shirt and a long black raincoat, Cantona had the audience in the palm of his hand.

He was joined by two fine accompanists, a pianist at a Steinway and a cellist, but Eric remained the focus of the attention with his overstated moves and unmistakable aura.

The enigmatic star made his way through his set with typical self confidence and looked in his element throughout the show.

“I’ve been heroic, I’ve been criminal. You hate. You love me. I am only judged by myself,” were the lyrics to ‘I’ll make my own Heaven’, which could well be a nod to his infamous kung-fu kick on a supporter at Selhurst Park.

Cantona received a nine-month ban for his lunge on a spectator in 1995 but was welcomed back with open arms by United fans.

The forward’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of the club after playing a huge role in delivering United’s first league title for 27 years by winning the inaugural Premier League in 1993.

Eric’s performance at Stoller Hall ended with him being serenaded by the audience with a rendition of ‘Ooh Ahh, Cantona’ and left fans full of praise.

Perhaps best summing up United fans relationship with Eric was Billy from Manchester who after the show simply said… “He’s Cantona, isn’t he? I’d pay to watch him knit.”