Newcastle United looking at Christian Eriksen to fill Sandro Tonali void



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has struggled to pick a consistent XI for games as injuries and form issues have forced the manager to constantly shuffle his pack.

The backline has seen plenty of chopping and changing but while the manager has just cause to do that, he has struggled to pick a stable midfield.

The Dutchman has picked multiple midfield combinations but has hardly ever seen his team manage to gain control of a game from the start.

Eriksen unhappy with minutes

United have struggled to break down teams, even at Old Trafford and one player whose introduction has changed games recently is Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has not started as many games as he would have liked and he made it known to the media with a blunt declaration after his Copenhagen heroics.

The 31-year-old came on at half-time and provided the crucial assist while also helping United regain control of the midfield. He has started only thrice this season, accumulating only 401 minutes in the Premier League thus far.

There have been calls for Ten Hag to include him more often especially at home due to his innate ability to breakdown tight defences with his ethereal passing.

Eriksen has admitted his unhappiness at his lack of minutes so far and if it does not improve, there is a chance the midfielder could be the subject of interest from a top-four rival.

As per Fichajes, Newcastle United are on the lookout for a replacement for Sandro Tonali who has been handed a 10-month suspension for his involvement in a betting scandal.

Eriksen is reportedly a target with Eddie Howe aware of the United man’s ability to control the tempo and dictate proceedings.

“Newcastle United are seriously considering a bold move in the January transfer market as they have set their sights on experienced Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Newcastle eyeing surprise Eriksen move

“The move comes as a response to Sandro Tonali’s recent suspension due to betting issues, leaving the Magpies with an urgent need in midfield.

“With Eriksen set to become a free agent at the end of the season, Manchester United could consider selling him at a reasonable price to avoid him becoming unusable.”

Eriksen might have lost his running power and he struggles in the big away games, but he remains United’s most accomplished passer in midfield.

Ten Hag was served well last season when playing Casemiro alongside him and if the Brazilian can regain his form, Eriksen remains United’s best bet at home and the thought of a transfer should not be entertained.

