Player Ratings: Fulham u21s 1-1 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s were back in Premier League 2 action on Friday night and served up some late drama as they came back from a goal down to seal a point. Here are our player ratings for the match.

Read the detailed match report of all the action here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 7 – The England u18s international continues to impress in goal. He made three saves on the night including denying an effort that looked destined for the top corner. Impressive as ever with the ball at his feet and did really well commanding the area and collecting aerial balls which is usually his weakness due to his height.

Willy Kambwala – 5 – Not the Frenchman’s night, struggled to play out through Fulham’s press and to keep up with the agility of Fulham’s wingers. Started the second half strongly with a bomb down the right wing and narrowly missed connecting with a header in Fulham’s box but was ultimately subbed off in the 61st minute shortly after his second foul throw of the match.

Sonny Aljofree – 6 – A decent performance, he made some good blocks and clearances from the box but just came off second best at times and was overshadowed by Bennett.

Rhys Bennett – 8 – Man of the match, Bennett was the clear stand out from start to finish. Matching Fulham’s intensity from the off, he put in a number of strong tackles early on and wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work. Impressive on the ball as well, he made a number of good runs up field and and late on was a constant danger in the Fulham box as he dominated aerially and almost grabbed an assist in the last second with his knock down to Hugill.

Sam Murray – 5 – Up against a tough customer in Imani Lanquedoc, he was left chasing shadows at times as the Fulham frontline operated at such a high pace.

Toby Collyer – 6.5 – A lone calming presence in the United side in the first half, he struggled to keep control of the match by himself albeit he did his best to try. As United relieved the pressure up top in the second half he was able to keep possession ticking over.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – A game of two halves, he only produced bits and pieces in the first half but failed to offer the controlling presence required in a deeper midfield role. But as United pushed forward in the second half his quality began to shine through with pinpoint passes and deliveries into the box.

Mateo Mejia – 5 – Was quiet for much of the match but failed to deliver the few times he did pop up in dangerous areas.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Nice touches here and there but just never really got into the full swing of the match as he drifted in and out.

Sam Mather – 5 – His return from injury saw him struggle with the pace of the game as he rarely touched the ball before coming off at the break.

Joe Hugill – 5.5 – Seldomly involved he just wasn’t able to create the openings to get in the danger areas but did come within inches of a late winner that was cleared off the line.

Substitutes

Ethan Ennis – 7 – Immediately injected some pace and directness to the United side and offered a much needed outlet in attack. Faded a bit as the match went on which is to be expected for his first appearance in over a year but was very important to changing the game for United.

James Nolan – 6.5 – Offered more of a calming presence on the right side after replacing Kambwala which helped in retaining possession in the second half.

Ethan Williams – 7.5 – Was only on for 15 minutes but you wouldn’t know it with how involved he was. A number of dangerous crosses and corners from both sides were United’s first real big chances before he took it into his own hands and scored from the edge of the box.

Tom Huddlestone – 6 – Offered the calm and coaching presence at the back that you expect and even popped up with a headed attempt onto the roof of the net.