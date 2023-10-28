Predicted Man United XI vs Man City: both Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro to start



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is sweating over the fitness of Casemiro ahead of Sunday’s home clash with neighbours Manchester City.

At the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said the Brazilian was in a “race against the clock” to make the fixture.

If he is fit and given the strong opposition, the boss could elect to play him alongside Sofyan Amrabat, two strong defensive midfielders, in an attempt to cut off the supply routes to City’s strikers at the expense of some creativity in midfield.

In defence no changes are expected, with Harry Maguire keeping his place after a couple of very tidy performances.

He would partner Raphael Varane, with Diogo Dalot at right back, Sergio Reguilon at left back and Andre Onana in goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are both back in training but not close to being ready to take part in competitive matches. Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are still several weeks away from action.

Further up the field, Antony has been in poor form and we expect Alejandro Garnacho to be brought in ahead of him, with Marcus Rashford switching from the left to the right wing to accommodate the Argentinian.

Bruno Fernandes should keep his place at no. 10 with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

This would mean no place again for Mason Mount, nor for Christian Eriksen, who has been excellent coming off the bench in recent games. This could be his role again tomorrow.

It would also mean Scott McTominay dropping back to the bench after a poor performance against FC Copenhagen.

Jadon Sancho is still unavailable after a falling out with the manager that saw him banished from the first team.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game:



