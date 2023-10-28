Real Madrid star Toni Kroos offered to Manchester United



Apart from injuries ravaging his squad, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has also found it difficult to pick a stable midfield in games.

The number of injuries at the back have seen the Dutchman constantly chopping and changing his defence but the centre of the park has proved to be a major source of frustration.

Ten Hag started the season with Mason Mount alongside Casemiro but poor form has not allowed the manager to pick the same set of players.

Kroos control at United?

The Brazilian has flattered to deceive in his second season while none of his teammates have failed to nail down a place alongside him.

This might force the club to dip into the January transfer window to try and find a solution and The Daily Star have come up with a blockbuster choice.

The report has stated that current Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos is unhappy with the minutes he has received this season and with his contract dwindling down, a move could be likely.

The five-time Champions League winner has started only seven games this season, finishing a full game only thrice.

The 33-year-old has fallen behind the likes of new signing Jude Bellingham in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and he could be open to experiencing life as a Premier League footballer.

United had been linked with the German back when David Moyes was manager before a move eventually broke down when Louis van Gaal arrived at the helm.

Multiple Premier League clubs, including United, are aware of the situation and a move could arrive as early as January while a move as a free agent next summer seems much more likely.

“Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is being offered to the Premier League elite.

Should United entertain such a deal?

“Both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Chelsea are among those in and around the top half of the table aware of the situation surrounding the German central midfielder, who turns 34 in January.

“If unlikely to be needed by Treble holders City any time soon, under pressure Reds boss Erik ten Hag could be interested in a short-term, cut-price deal in the New Year.”

United have enjoyed temporary success with recent high-profile acquisitions from Madrid with Raphael Varane and Casemiro all enjoying decent form for a season before eventually looking like a shadow of their former selves.

United should be aware of this fact and they should ideally not rush in for a player who looks like his time at the top is drawing to a close.