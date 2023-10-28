The head-to-head numbers behind the historic Manchester Derby

Manchester United entertain Manchester City at Old Trafford tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, in what will be the 191st Manchester Derby.

The neighbours will lock horns for the first time this season with Erik ten Hag desperate to kick start what has been a stuttering opening to his second campaign in charge.

Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners remain the team to beat and will look to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with a win.

Despite City’s recent dominance, United still have the stranglehold on the fixture throughout it’s history, winning 78 of the 190 games.

As reported by Sports Mole, City have recorded 59 victories down the years and will be favourites to add to their numbers on Sunday.

The two sides have drawn 53 times and Ten Hag might be tempted to take a point if offered to him before the game, given United’s recent form.

The Premier League numbers also currently weigh in United’s favour with 25 wins from the 52 top flight encounters.

However, City are making up ground with 18 victories. Nine of the total Premier League games have ended in a stalemate.

United will look to take inspiration from their last success over Guardiola’s men, which came in the league at Old Trafford last season.

Ten Hag’s men had to come from behind on the day and goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford rendered Jack Grealish’s opener redundant.

However, City have won four of the last five fixtures in all competitions including the FA Cup final in June and a 6-3 demolition of United at the Etihad in the league last season, which is the highest scoring Manchester Derby on record.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in the disastrous afternoon for United last October and, unsurprisingly, that’s the only time there have been two hat-tricks in the same fixture.

Russian forward Andrei Kanchelskis remains the last United player to score a hat-trick against City, stealing the show in a 5-0 win at Maine Road in November 1994.

City’s last win at Old Trafford came in November of 2021 and United will be desperate to ensure that remains the last time.

In terms of goalscorers, Wayne Rooney remains the all-time leading scorer in the fixture with a whopping 11 goals.

Francis Lee and Joe Hayes are City’s joint-highest scorers against United, with both players registering ten times against the red half of Manchester.

With records there to be broken, the stage is set for another player to etch his name into the history books of one of most historic fixtures in world football.