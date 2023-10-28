The Sun provides fresh evidence that David de Gea is set for Man United return



For all their faults, The Sun’s football reporters can never be accused of failing to milk a story.

The outlet this week has been peddling a tale about David de Gea being set to return to Manchester United amidst doubts about Andre Onana’s performances so far.

No matter that Onana has not conceded a single goal from open play in his last two games for United and has already saved a penalty – something De Gea only managed to achieve eight times for United in his 12-year career at the club.

The intrepid Henry Robinson insists that De Gea is on his way back and to prove it, he has penned an article around Instagram pictures that the 32 year old and his wife Edurne posted on a “date” in Manchester.

To be fair to The Sun – although why should we be really? – the real culprit of this rumour-stirring could well be the Spaniard himself.

The fact is that no club has made a serious effort to sign him and he is in danger of being forgotten now that the transfer window is well and truly closed. De Gea’s management would be remiss if they didn’t advise him to do something to get himself in the news and in the forefront of people’s minds.

A trip to Manchester, linking up with his old teammates and posting random emojis on social media is more than enough for The Sun and grateful hanger-onners to feed off for a good week and get everyone talking about him again.

“De Gea was desperate to stay at Old Trafford and agreed to almost HALF his £375,000-a-week salary,” Robinson explains.

“But United shunned him as they took that offer off the table, and even asked not to join another team until replacement Andre Onana signed.

“Now, with Onana set to miss up to eight games due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon, United have realised they might need him back.”

Mr Robinson’s mathematics is also questionable. Should Cameroon progress all the way from their first group match on 15th January to the final on the 11th February, Onana would miss four Premier League matches, one possible FA Cup fourth round tie and a possible Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. By our reckoning, maximum possible matches missed would be six, not eight.

And that also presupposes Onana takes part in AFCON at all, with other reports suggesting he may choose to forgo the competition and remain at United.

But why let facts get in the way of a good story? De Gea coming back to United is a big one, but seems much more like a fairy tale than anything worthy of the back pages of a newspaper.