West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen admits he supported Manchester United as a boy

Manchester United’s incredible fanbase stretches far and wide, with supporters getting behind the team from all around the globe.

Generations of fans have grown up supporting the famous club, some of whom are now plying their trade in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Sky Sports YouTube channel, West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has revealed he was one of those influenced by the United side, with one man in-particular inspiring him to travel to Old Trafford as a boy.

“I loved David Beckham growing up. I used to go to games after school, I remember I used to leave at about 4pm from Hereford and then go to the games,” said Bowen.

Bowen has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the Premier League, having moved to West Ham from Hull City in the winter of 2020.

The forward has been in fine form since his arrival in London, scoring the winner in The Hammer’s Europa Conference final last season and earning a place in the England squad.

There are no rumours to suggest Bowen will secure his dream move to United but should his excellent performances continue, who knows where his journey may take him.

West Ham teammate Michael Antonio recently warned off any potential suitors by slapping a £60 million price tag on Bowen’s head.

“He’s English, scores goals for fun. If he’s going it’s got to be £60 million,” said Antonio.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Bowen could soon be joined by a current United player at his current side, with West Ham monitoring the availability of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho hasn’t played for United since his social media outburst against Erik ten Hag last month and is expected to leave the club in January.

Meanwhile, Bowen will hope for another strong showing at home to Everton tomorrow (Sunday) with United facing Manchester City in a mouth-watering Derby at Old Trafford.