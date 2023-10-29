“100%”: Roy Keane says he would take Man United captaincy from Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said that he would take the captaincy away from Bruno Fernandes.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports after United’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City – another game in which Fernandes was poor.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden were enough for Pep Guardiola’s men as they sunk the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Fernandes started on the right wing yet again and unsurprisingly struggled to make any meaningful impact.

During the dying embers of the game, the Portugal international could be seen having a go at the referee and rival players.

This did not go down well with legendary club skipper Keane, who explained that United would be best served by handing off the responsibilities that come with sporting the armband to someone else.

Jamie Carragher and Keane were in agreement that making Fernandes club skipper after demoting Harry Maguire was a poor decision from Ten Hag.

Keane remarked, “I think one bad decision at the club seems to follow another.”

“If you look back to 10, 15 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill – who would obviously get a lot of plaudits for the structure of the club. But now it seems to be obviously chaos and they’re taking that out onto the pitch.”

He added on Fernandes, “The first thing I would do today after watching him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him 100%.”

Keane went on, “I know it’s a big decision, obviously there was a change from Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. I think he’s a talented player no doubt about it but what I saw with him again and I know we discussed it many times before, like Liverpool last year, but his whinging and moaning.”

“He’s throwing his hands up in the air constantly…it’s really unacceptable. What we saw today I’m just thinking I would take that off.”

Keane further stated that Fernandes is the furthest thing from what he would want from a captain if he were still playing.

"He's the opposite to what I would want in a captain!" Roy Keane says he would take the captaincy off Bruno Fernandes 😳 pic.twitter.com/r8ynceAum8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

The TV pundit insisted that the decision is Ten Hag’s to make.

