Andre Onana emerged as silver lining in Manchester United’s humiliating 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Manchester United slumped to a devastating 0-3 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

In every aspect of gameplay, Man United appeared to be the inferior side, maintaining just 39% ball possession and managing a total of seven shots, paling in comparison to the visitors’ 21 attempts on goal.

Still, despite the team’s poor showing, one United star made some worthy contributions on the pitch.

From early on in the clash, goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced into action in order to deny Phil Foden from scoring off a close-range header.

While the ball bounced back out to the feet of Erling Haaland, the Cameroonian shot-stopper denied City yet again, this time inches away from the goal line.

Although Haaland’s 26th-minute penalty found the back of the net, City were unable to get the better of Onana from open play throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Haaland doubled City’s lead within three minutes after the restart, however, United’s defenders’ inability to mark the Norwegian left Onana unable to stop his header.

Yet again, City’s third goal courtesy of Foden came as a result of poor marking and a lack of concentration amid a rapid counter-attack by the visitors.

With 53 touches, Onana saw a lot of the ball both as a shot-stopper and as a component of United’s build-up play.

His 29 completed passes out of 40 made for a 73% success rate, while he was successful in his only run-out of the game to deny Haaland from scoring.

While he only managed to complete eight out of 18 long balls, Onana nonetheless showed a desire to jumpstart the United attack at a time when his outfield teammates exhibited little pace and creativity up front.

Most importantly, the 27-year-old made an impressive seven saves, denying City from scoring even more in an already humiliating derby defeat.

Although Onana may not have delivered his best passing display, he has no doubt improved in the saving department, an area of concern since the Cameroonian arrived at Old Trafford in the summer.

Should his teammates be able to improve their outfield performances, Onana may indeed be the goalkeeper that United need to take them forward so long as he continues to strengthen his shot-stopping abilities.

