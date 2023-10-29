Confirmed Man United XI vs Manchester City: Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire start at centre back



Manchester United’s injury-plagued season has continued its curse today as three key players have been ruled out of the derby match against City.

Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon are all absent from the side, leaving manager Erik ten Hag with few options in defence and midfield.

Varane and Reguilon are at least fit enough for the bench, but Casemiro is not in the squad.

Andre Onana is in goal.

The back four comprises Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay will play in central midfield behind Christian Eriksen.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left wing, with Bruno Fernandes on the right and Rasmus Hojlund up front.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1718636319721623701?s=20

One slight ray of sunshine is that starlet Kobbie Mainoo, who has missed the whole season through injury himself, is available on the bench. Mainoo was superb in pre-season and won himself a starting berth against Real Madrid in the USA which was cruelly brought to an early end with a bad injury.

Mason Mount and Antony are also on the bench for the Red Devils.

It is unknown whether the Brazilian has been dropped or is also carrying a knock or illness.

Altay Bayindir, Hannibal, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial are the remaining substitutes, meaning there is no place for Donny van de Beek or Facu Pellistri.

Playing the treble winners and Premier League champions would be difficult enough with a full strength team but it will take a tremendous effort from this cobbled together side to get points out of the match.